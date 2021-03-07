Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Forma Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FMTX opened at $33.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

