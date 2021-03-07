Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.77 Million Investment in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $1,900,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $715,000. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $42.23 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.45 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $843,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lance Baldo sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $315,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,990,214 shares of company stock worth $116,379,408 in the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

