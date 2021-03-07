Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Burning Rock Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNR opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $39.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

