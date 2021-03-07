Monashee Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSTL shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $68.98 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -405.74 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,750 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $2,737,287.50. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $597,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 313,185 shares of company stock worth $21,581,212. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

