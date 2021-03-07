Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Burning Rock Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 343.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burning Rock Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 13 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

