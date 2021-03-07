Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 149,997 TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 149,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.86% of TWC Tech Holdings II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at about $905,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,363,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of TWC Tech Holdings II during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of TWCT opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.76. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $11.75.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

