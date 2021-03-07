Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALTUU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $4,140,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALTUU opened at $11.73 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Altitude Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

