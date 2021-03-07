Monashee Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT)

Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFHT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 118,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned 0.66% of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $380,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions during the fourth quarter worth about $19,500,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DFHT opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.20. Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

