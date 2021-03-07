Monero Classic (XMC) Trading 15.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Monero Classic has a market cap of $7.88 million and $19,977.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000820 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.09 or 0.00413400 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

