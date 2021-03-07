MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $14,544.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007525 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003538 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00142064 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 82.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 114.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 215,885,659 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars.

