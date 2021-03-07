MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of MongoDB worth $68,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $331.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $308.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $388.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.53. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.11, for a total transaction of $3,090,460.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,045,766.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.05, for a total transaction of $77,361.05. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 41,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,707.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,674 shares of company stock worth $44,133,463. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.