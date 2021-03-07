Monkey Project (MONK) Hits Market Capitalization of $109,019.13

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $109,019.13 and $901.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded up 127.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Eternity (ENT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Monkey Project Coin Profile

MONK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,112,204 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monkey Project is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

