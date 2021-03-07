Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.05 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post $13.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.90 million to $13.84 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $15.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $55.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $49.83 million to $57.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $56.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRCC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Monroe Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other Monroe Capital news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 64,290.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056,435 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $713,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the third quarter worth about $483,000. 19.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRCC opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.44 million, a PE ratio of -48.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

