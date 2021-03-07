Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 709,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.13% of Monster Beverage worth $65,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $86.42 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.48.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.