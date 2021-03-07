Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 313,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,344,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 14.5% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,747,000 after buying an additional 193,542 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,897,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,296,000 after buying an additional 51,597 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,464,000 after purchasing an additional 137,752 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,171,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,842,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 67,355 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $71.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07.

