Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,504 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,000. Tesla makes up about 1.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $514,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,175,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,323 shares of company stock worth $87,589,295. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $597.95 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.10 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $573.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $798.21 and its 200-day moving average is $582.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

