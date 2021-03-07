Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 19,647 Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $153,279,000. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,025,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,433.4% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 613,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,452,000 after acquiring an additional 602,617 shares during the last quarter.

VTI opened at $200.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

