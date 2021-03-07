Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 22,796 Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.3% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 527,610 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $18,599,000. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $18,210,000. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $17,159,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,291,000 after purchasing an additional 165,029 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $95.34 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $99.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.09 and a 200-day moving average of $88.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

