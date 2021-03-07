Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys Shares of 34,234 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 44,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 27,449 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 31,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 76,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $55.14 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.00.

