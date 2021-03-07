Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Invests $39.07 Million in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 612,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,066,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 26.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 351,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 684,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,625,000 after purchasing an additional 41,117 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day moving average is $65.94.

