Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.0% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,759 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789,630 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $227,122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,377,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,774 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $170,689,000.

BND opened at $85.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

