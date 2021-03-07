Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.57. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $91.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

