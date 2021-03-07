Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes $1.01 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,097.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,975.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,730.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

