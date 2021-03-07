Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Northeast Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,028,000.

ESGV stock opened at $71.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

