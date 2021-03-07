Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes $6.74 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $209.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $219.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.03.

