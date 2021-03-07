Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 223,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 9.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.51. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

