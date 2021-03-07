Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.91 or 0.00376125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003348 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

