MoonSwap (MOON) 1-Day Volume Reaches $162,174.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 118.3% against the US dollar. One MoonSwap token can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001424 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $11.03 million and $162,174.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.10 or 0.00372809 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000674 BTC.

MoonSwap Token Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 15,538,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,517,317 tokens. MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.