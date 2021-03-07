Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,195 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Constellation Brands makes up 0.6% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 98,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $217.01 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $242.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.02.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

