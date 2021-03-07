Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 14,398 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Corning by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Corning by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 48,471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Corning by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 35,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $37.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.