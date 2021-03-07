Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 2,271 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $239.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $279.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $262.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.96. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 46,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total value of $12,058,504.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,112,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Atlantic Securities downgraded PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

