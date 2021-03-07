Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 65 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,097.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,975.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,730.49.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

