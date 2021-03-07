Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $7,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 186,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 125.1% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

