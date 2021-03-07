Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.3% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $422,000. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $777,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $150.91 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $460.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.60.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.99.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

