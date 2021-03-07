Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Eaton by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Eaton by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,175,000 after acquiring an additional 89,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.39.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $137.39 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

