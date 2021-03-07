Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,604 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,128 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,579,134 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,232,000 after purchasing an additional 321,008 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 929,395 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $3,368,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock worth $12,886,401. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNH stock opened at $347.10 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

