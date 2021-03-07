Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $340.43 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.24 and its 200 day moving average is $363.29. The stock has a market cap of $95.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

