Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,517 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 10.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 9.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,563 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 34.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 56,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 10.1% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.44.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $223.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.74 and its 200 day moving average is $192.03. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $264.29.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

