Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,608 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 22,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

NYSE T opened at $29.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $211.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $37.25.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

