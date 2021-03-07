Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.26% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE opened at $11.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 68.47 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In related news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 15,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $203,618.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 641,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $152,710.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,330 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,205. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLNE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Clean Energy Fuels Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.