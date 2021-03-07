Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $10.22 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,679 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $10,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.04.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $62.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 104.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

