Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $11.18 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,982 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.9% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after purchasing an additional 910,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FB. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $15,619,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,402,155 shares of company stock worth $375,611,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $264.28 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.24.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

