Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $17.81 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.5% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $17,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 279,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 270,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,533,000 after acquiring an additional 79,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $125.98 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.53. The company has a market capitalization of $310.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares in the company, valued at $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

