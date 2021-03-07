Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $18.12 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,053 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.5% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $231.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.