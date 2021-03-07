Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.33 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 46.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 10,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

