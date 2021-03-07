Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,374 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMP. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,929,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,969 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,410,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $116,629,000 after acquiring an additional 557,968 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,903,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,695,000 after acquiring an additional 437,860 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $186,656,000 after acquiring an additional 416,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $53.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

