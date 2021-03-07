Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $140.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

