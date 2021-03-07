Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Capital Trust Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 6,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $308.68 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $338.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

