Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HON. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

HON stock opened at $206.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.43. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.08 and a twelve month high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

