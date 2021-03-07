Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $6.84 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $730,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

NYSE KO opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $50.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $55.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

